Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Durham restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Village Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizza - Durham

45 Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Village Pizza - Durham
JP's Grill image

 

JP's Grill

38 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Basket$13.50
More about JP's Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

White Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Durham to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston