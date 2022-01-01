Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Durham restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizza - Durham
45 Main Street, Durham
Avg 4.3
(738 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
More about Village Pizza - Durham
JP's Grill
38 Main St, Durham
No reviews yet
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Basket
$13.50
More about JP's Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cheeseburgers
Greek Salad
White Pizza
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
More near Durham to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston