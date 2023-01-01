Pancakes in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve pancakes
The Big Bean Durham
8 Jenkins court, Durham
|1 Kid's Pancake
|$3.00
Kids size buttermilk pancake topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.
|2 Kid's Pancakes
|$5.00
2 Kids size buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.
Friends 4 OBA - Tideline Public House
15 Newmarket Road, Durham
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Served with Ginger Mayo Sauce on the side