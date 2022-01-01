Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Pies
Durham restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SALADS
Durham House of Pizza
38 Main Street, Durham
Avg 4.5
(674 reviews)
LRG Spinach Pie Pizza
$19.75
LRG BBQ Meat Pie Pizza
$19.95
Super BBQ Meat Pie Pizza
$25.75
More about Durham House of Pizza
Hop + Grind - Durham
17 Madbury Road, Durham
No reviews yet
Apple Pie
$6.50
More about Hop + Grind - Durham
