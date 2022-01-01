Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Come in and enjoy and our fresh local grilled Items, fresh salads and produce, and many other items including extensive catering options and more!
1634 Cooper Street
Popular Items
Location
1634 Cooper Street
Durham NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery
Come in and enjoy!
Farmside Kitchen
Home of the Farmbowl
hello@farmsidekitchen.com
J. Lights Market & Cafe
Full Kitchen, Full Bar, Beer, Wine & Cocktails to-go.
Quench 305
Mobile Food truck