The Pineapple at Durham Tech

Come in and enjoy!

410 Blackwall St

Popular Items

Standard Valentine Box$9.00
Boxes will include a selection of sweet bites all made from scratch by Durham Tech Culinary students. Including:
•\tDecorated sugar cookies
•\tChocolate truffles
•\tChocolate bonbons
•\tAlmond Raspberry Macaroon Cookies
•\tStrawberry Marshmallows
•\tWhite Chocolate Blondies
Valentine Box - Nut Free$9.00
Ordering this box means that you do not want any items that contain tree nuts or peanuts - so the item selection will change from the standard box, but will still include the same number of items - just all nut free.
Valentine Box - Gluten Free$9.00
Ordering this box means that you want all items to be gluten free, so the selection of items will change from the standard box. But it will still be the same number of items - just all gluten free.

Location

410 Blackwall St

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

