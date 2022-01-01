Duryea’s Montauk
Our restaurants embrace their iconic reputation as casual seaside gems while embodying a chic and festive ambiance fueled by long, lazy rosé-filled days and nights. The captivating nature of our properties is soaked in nostalgia, where time, the ultimate luxury, stands still. They are places where friends and families gather to share the freshest seafood, drink wine and celebrate the pure joy of an ocean breeze enhanced by good hospitality. We have created an experience that transcends and transports...and makes you long for your next visit before you ever leave.
65 Tuthill Rd
Location
65 Tuthill Rd
Montauk NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
