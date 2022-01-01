Go
Dutch Ale House

Historical gastropub featuring 16 beers on tap including many small NYS brewers and craft cocktail menu. Fresh and local menu including pub favorites like burgers and fish and chips and dinners made from scratch in house like smoked salmon and house made sausage. All served in a cozy historical atmosphere.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

253 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (568 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Schnitzel$28.00
BBQ Ribs
Falafel Burger$16.00
Fries$8.00
Chocolate Pot de Creme$9.00
Sausages$26.00
Dutch Burger$17.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, House Sauce.
Add Bacon $2.
Side Salad$5.00
Delicata Salad$12.00
Kids Burger$7.00
Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

253 Main St

Saugerties NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
