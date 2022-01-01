Go
Dutch Country Restaurant

We are a family style restaurant that loves to serve you our home style meals. We take pride in making sure each dish has great flavor, large portions, and affordable prices!
P.S. I have heard many times that our Prime Rib is the best around!!!!

15015 Kinsman Rd.

Popular Items

Parmesean Crusted Chicken$11.50
Chicken Parmesan$12.50
Country Boy$10.50
Biscuits, home fries, scrambled eggs, topped with sausage gravy and cheese.
Its a biggin!
Country Fried Steak$10.25
Weinerschnitzel$12.00
Kids Mini Corndogs W Fries$5.00
Meatloaf$10.00
Sampler Platter$12.99
Chicken tenders, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and a potato skin.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
Location

15015 Kinsman Rd.

Middlefield OH

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

