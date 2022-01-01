Go
Dutch Goose

Serving Burgers-Brews-Pizza Since 1966

PIZZA • GRILL

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas • $$

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza 9"$9.00
Homemade dough topped with olive oil,
fresh basil, garlic, mozzarella, and tomato slices.
Turkey Burger$9.75
5.33 ounce grilled turkey burger seasoned with garlic and pepper served on a wheat bun topped with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, and goop with a side of homemade chips
Adult White XL T-Shirt$18.00
Chicken Caesar$11.50
Fresh romaine hearts topped with our Caesar dressing, grilled 8oz chicken breast, parmesan shavings, and garlic croutons
Burger Bowl Double$10.25
Two 4oz Certified Angus Beef burgers served on shredded lettuce, topped with smoked cheddar, grilled onions, tomato, and honey mustard.
Smoked Brisket Sliders$10.50
Certified Angus Beef brisket smoked at the Dutch Goose for 9 hours and served on 3 dinner rolls with a side of bbq sauce and homemade chips
California Burger$9.50
Juicy ¼ lb CAB burger served on a
sesame seed bun topped with melted jack
cheese and avocado slices.
Mixed Greens Large$9.75
Fresh baby mixed greens topped with red onions, garlic croutons, grape tomatoes, and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad Large$8.75
Fresh romaine hearts topped with our Caesar dressing, parmesan shavings, and garlic croutons
Burger Bowl$9.95
4oz Certified Angus Beef burger served on shredded lettuce, topped with smoked cheddar, grilled onions, tomato, and honey mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas

Menlo Park CA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
