Go
Dutch Hollow Golf Course image

Dutch Hollow Golf Course

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8500 E Lansing Rd

Durand, MI 48429

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

8500 E Lansing Rd, Durand MI 48429

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Nick's Hometown Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woody's Bancroft Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Draft Sports Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Sign up for our new loyalty program.

Lola's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch Hollow Golf Course

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston