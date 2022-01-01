Go
Dutch’s At Silver Tree

Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

567 Glendale Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Cream of Crab$18.00
Cream Soup with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Chicken Salad$18.00
Choice of salad. Choice of grilled or blackened.
French Onion Soup$6.00
Baked with Croutons and Melted Cheese
Crab Dip$20.00
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese & served with a side of baked herb bread
Chicken Alfredo$30.00
Grilled or blackened chicken tenderloins, served over pasta alfredo. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Child Chicken Bites$14.00
Fried chicken bites served with fresh fried potato chips & apple sauce.
Crab Cake Dinner$55.00
Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Atlantic Salmon$38.00
Atlantic Salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at additional charge.
Seared Ahi Tuna$20.00
Sesame seed encrusted tuna, seared rare, topped with a soy reduction and a side of creamy wasabi
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

567 Glendale Rd

Oakland MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
