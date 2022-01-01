Go
Toast

Dutch’s Oven

To us here at Dutch’s Oven it all comes down to having a passion for great food, excellent customer service, and providing a clean and friendly atmosphere. Our pride begins with shopping for the best ingredients that can be found. “Made From Scratch” and “Cooked To Order” are two phrases we believe makes all the difference in what we have to offer. Think of it this way, “The First Bite Pays For Itself, The Rest Is On Us”.
Gourmet Burgers
Specialty Sandwiches
Catfish/Shrimp/Tender Baskets
Healthy Salads
Delightful Desserts
Kids Menu
Chef Inspired Entrees
We look forward to seeing you soon! Remember, “Ain’t Much If It Ain’t Dutch!”

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

803 E Northside Dr • $$

Avg 4.9 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish Basket$14.00
US Farm Raised catfish deep fried, tartar sauce, lemon slice, two sides
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Ample serving of premium bacon, double slice of freshly melted cheddar cheese, Dutch’s bbq sauce, and dressed to your liking.
Hand Cut Fries$3.25
Dutch Burger$9.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun and dressed to your liking.
Shrimp Basket$15.00
fresh jumbo shrimp deep fried, hush pups, choice of two sides
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon$18.00
Pan seared fresh Atlantic Salmon in our house herbs and spices, served with a choice of grilled asparagus or steamed broccoli.
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$16.00
Shrimp and Grits$15.00
Blackened fresh jumbo shrimp, grits, green onion, mushroom, garlic
Ms Ruth's Brownie$6.50
homemade brownie, pecan, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle
Ain’t Much Dutch Burger$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

803 E Northside Dr

Clinton MS

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Conti Canteen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cups

No reviews yet

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Bop's of Clinton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Ordering:
Restaurant, Drive-Thru, On-Line for Pickup

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston