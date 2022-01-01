Go
Banner picView gallery

Dutchfix Peanut Pub Menu

Open today 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

621 Franklin Street ste 201

Pella, IA 52577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

621 Franklin Street ste 201, Pella IA 52577

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dutchfix - Franklin
orange star4.8 • 118
621 Franklin Pella, IA 50219
View restaurantnext
Big Acai Bowls - Pella
orange starNo Reviews
815 Broadway St Pella, IA 50219
View restaurantnext
De Kelder Speakeasy
orange starNo Reviews
621 Franklin St. Pella, IA 50219
View restaurantnext
Liberty Steet Kitchen - 705 E 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
705 E 1st St Pella, IA 50219
View restaurantnext
One Eleven Public House Kitchen + Drink - 111 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Main St Knoxville, IA 50138
View restaurantnext
East Market Grocery Inc. - 114 E Market St
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Market St New Sharon, IA 50207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pella

Wood Iron Grille
orange star4.7 • 256
2214 S 11th St Oskaloosa, IA 52577
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Pella

Pella

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dutchfix Peanut Pub Menu

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston