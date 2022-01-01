Go
Dutchfix

Food Dutch people love!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

621 Franklin • $

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Dutch Mess$8.99
Chix Strip meal (3 strips chix, frites, and 4oz slaw)$7.99
THE DOMINIE (double patty, spice beef, melted curds, mayo, pickles)$13.99
Tulip Time Burger$11.99
Gouda Burger$8.99
ChixFix Sandwich (jaarsma bun, mayo, lettuce or slaw)$8.99
Amsterdam (Nutella & Strawberries)$7.00
Gouda Mac n Cheese$8.49
Original Poffertjes$6.00
Plain Frites$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

621 Franklin

Pella IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

