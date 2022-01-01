Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Voted Sarasota’s Best Seafood Restaurant 6 years in a row!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1435 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1435 Main St
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails
The modus operandi at 1592 is fire. The key feature – everything is cooked on wood fired grill. The menu is handcrafted and well executed. By creating intuitive culinary dishes with eclectic combinations of flavors, Executive Chef Alexandre Gosselin and Chef de Cuisine Johnny Zaki come together to orchestrate dishes that manipulate the flavors of local fresh ingredients, with a fine taste of modernity.
Mandeville Beer Garden
Mandeville Beer Garden is the first of its kind in the Sarasota area. We are a child and dog friendly restaurant, ensuring that the whole family enjoys our unique atmosphere.
Pastry Art Cafe
World famous Cafe,Coffee, & Bakery- Main Street Sarasota.
Patricks 1481
Come on in and enjoy!