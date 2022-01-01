Go
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

Voted Sarasota’s Best Seafood Restaurant 6 years in a row!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1435 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Fish n' Chips$19.00
3 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
SM Fish n' Chips$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Lump Crab Cake$16.00
spiced lemon remoulade
Pan Roasted Salmon$28.00
Citrus lemon aioli, roast Yukon gold potatoes, spinach
New England Clam Chowder
potatoes, celery, onion
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Served on baguette with napa cabbage, tomato, chipotle remoulade. Choice of side.
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie$11.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
Ocean Scampi$34.00
1⁄2 Lobster tail, shrimp, lemon, white wine, garlic, butter, gremolata, linguini
Signature Salad$10.00
mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, bleu cheese, cashews, grape tomato, sweet onion
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1435 Main St

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
