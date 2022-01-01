Duxbury restaurants you'll love

Duxbury restaurants
Toast
  Duxbury

Duxbury's top cuisines

Seafood
Must-try Duxbury restaurants

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters image

 

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

296 Parks Street, Duxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Maine Lobster 1/2 lb$32.00
Community Shellfish uses the best practices out there and their lobster shows it. When it comes off the boat in Bremen, it stays in town and is immediately cooked in artesian well water. No sitting in freshwater for days removing it's merroir. No delay from harvest, to cooking, to shucking. Then it gets flash frozen on-site. That's really cold, and it keeps all the freshness sealed up inside the package which is vacuum-sealed. The resulting lobster is moist and full of flavor. We can get fresh lobster where we live, but even for us, it's an event. And sometimes that's not what we have the energy for. We keep a couple of packages in the freezer and pull it out whenever the mood strikes us and make easy delicious lobster rolls, lobster with butter over polenta, you name it. Lobster mac and cheese. (It's a thing for a reason, folks). As you can see from the pictures, this is a great range of tail, knuckle and claw and it is a substantial portion. It has taken us years to crack the lobster
Billy Bennett's Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
1/2 lb of Billy Bennett's famous (cooked) shrimp cocktail.
1/2 lb is approximately 12-15 pieces of shrimp. Amount of individual shrimp can vary depending on weight.
WaldoStone Farm Classic French Mignonette$8.00
WaldoStone Farm's take on the classic French oyster dressing- their recipes were developed at the annual Pemaquid Oyster Festival in Damariscotta where over 10,000 oysters are consumed on the last Sunday of September. Serve a 1/4 tsp. chilled over an ice-cold raw oyster. When the oysters run out- mix with olive oil for a tasty salad dressing or marinade.
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm image

 

The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

390 Washington St., Duxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Crudo$17.00
Yellowfin Tuna, Harissa, & Maldon Salt
Ugly Sliders$10.00
Fried Oysters, Chipotle Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Hawaiian Roll
**Comes with 2 per order**
Everybody's Crispy Broccoli$15.00
Tempura Batter Fried, Yogurt, Spiced Honey, Mint
Seabird Coffee & Co image

 

Seabird Coffee & Co

35 Depot Ct, Duxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm image

 

The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm

403 Washington St., Duxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
