Caesar salad in Duxbury

Duxbury restaurants
Duxbury restaurants that serve caesar salad

Bluefish River Tavern

581 Tremont Street, Duxbury

CAESAR SALAD$13.00
More about Bluefish River Tavern
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

390 Washington St., Duxbury

King Caesar Salad$18.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Parmesan, Fried Oysters
**Shellfish within dressing**
More about The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

