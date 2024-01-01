Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Duxbury
/
Duxbury
/
Chocolate Cake
Duxbury restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Bluefish River Tavern
581 Tremont Street, Duxbury
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
$9.00
More about Bluefish River Tavern
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
390 Washington St., Duxbury
No reviews yet
Mary Alisa's Dank Chocolate Cake
$13.00
Cocoa, Cream Cheese Frosting
More about The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
Browse other tasty dishes in Duxbury
Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Steak Frites
Fish And Chips
Chicken Sandwiches
Prosciutto
More near Duxbury to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston