Lobsters in Duxbury

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
296 Parks Street, Duxbury
|Frozen Maine Lobster 1/2 lb
|$40.00
Community Shellfish uses the best practices out there and their lobster shows it. When it comes off the boat in Bremen, it stays in town and is immediately cooked in artesian well water. No sitting in freshwater for days removing it's merroir. No delay from harvest, to cooking, to shucking. Then it gets flash frozen on-site. That's really cold, and it keeps all the freshness sealed up inside the package which is vacuum-sealed. The resulting lobster is moist and full of flavor. We can get fresh lobster where we live, but even for us, it's an event. And sometimes that's not what we have the energy for. We keep a couple of packages in the freezer and pull it out whenever the mood strikes us and make easy delicious lobster rolls, lobster with butter over polenta, you name it. Lobster mac and cheese. (It's a thing for a reason, folks). As you can see from the pictures, this is a great range of tail, knuckle and claw and it is a substantial portion. It has taken us years to crack the lobster
|Scout Atlantic Lobster
|$15.00
Chef: Charlotte Langely
MSC Certified lobster from the Eastern Canada Offshore Lobster Fishery.
How it's caught: Scout sources its Lobster right from the docks at their cannery in PEI for a direct chain of custody from boat to can.
Ingredients: Atlantic lobster claw and knuckle meat, cold-pressed sunflower oil, salted butter.
How it tastes: Like butter-poached joy. Rich, unctuous, and swimming in butter.
How to use it: Chef Charlotte’s favorite part of the tin process is recipe creation, so Scout’s tins are equally well-suited for open can, put-in-mouth dinners, to gourmet, Instagram-worthy spreads. Scout’s website features dozens of tin-centric recipes to get your creative juices flowing.
One of Charlotte’s favorite lobster preparations is her classic lobster roll, but she also recommends eating it with a squeeze of lemon, thick-cut potato chips, and champagne.
What you get: One 90g tin.
Shelf stable. Lasts 2-3 days refrigerated after opened.