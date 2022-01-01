Go
Toast

DW Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

9275 W Russell Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9275 W Russell Rd

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

No reviews yet

Stephano's Southwest Location!

Toast Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!

Munch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston