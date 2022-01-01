Dwyer's Pub
Come in and enjoy!!
96 Bridge Street
Popular Items
Location
96 Bridge Street
Porstmouth NH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The District - Portsmouth
Come in and enjoy!
Surf Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cava Tapas and Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Portsmouth Feed Co
New England style BBQ, tacos & more! Come in and enjoy!