Dwyer's Pub

Come in and enjoy!!

96 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini, Broccoli, Chicken. Like a'mama'used to make
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Side Fries. Thank me later.
Dwyer's Famous Chicken$12.00
Wings or Tenders, world famous
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.00
French Fries$6.00
Best. Fries. In Portsmouth!
Soda Bread$8.00
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots, Goat Cheese
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Hand Breaded, Homemade Marinara
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$14.00
Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Parmesan, Sourdough, with our de-licious Tomato Bisque
Location

Porstmouth NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

