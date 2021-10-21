Go
Death by Tequila - EVENTS

Death By Tequila - Events

5965 Village Way • $$

Avg 4 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Party Pack (Encinitas Pickup)$200.00
Maestro Dobel Tequila Dinner - Encinitas (1 person)$150.00
Maestro Dobel Tequila Dinner!
Your ticket includes;
Cocktail and appetizer hour before the dinner starts
4 course meal with curated libations paired with each course.
4th course is dessert and will be served with a dessert cocktail.
There will also be gift bags and raffles .
Ticket prices are $150 plus tip and gratuity included in the price so your ticket is all inclusive.
Please note that this event is taking place at our ENCINITAS location only.
Dinner for Two (Encinitas Pickup)$150.00
Para La Familia (Encinitas Pickup)$250.00
Azunia Tequila Dinner$150.00
Thursday, April 8th, 5:30pm
5-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Chris Carriker, winner of Food Network's 'Chopped' & accompanied by Azunia cocktail pairings curated by Beverage Director Samuel Porteus.
5:30-6:30pm: Cocktail Hour & Passed Apps
6:30pm: Dinner
$150 Per Person* includes a gifted take home 375ml. bottle of Azunia. Limited seating available. Ticketed event. Purchase online. Dress code casual upscale.
*Tax and 20% gratuity applied at checkout.
Volcan Tequila Dinner (1 Person)$165.00
Volcan Tequila Dinner!
October 21, 2021
Beverage Director, Samuel Porteus and Executive Chef, Josue Baca-Gutierrez have teamed up to create impeccable sips & bites incorporating 3 specific ingredients for each course of Drinks and Dishes.
Cocktail Hour: Beet, Cucumber, Dill
1st Course: Honey, Sage, Thyme
2nd Course: Pomegranate, Basil, Parsley
3rd Course: Cardamom, Hazelnut, Torched Rosemary
Dessert: Vanilla Pods, Leap Coffee Beans, House-made Tequila Cream
Cocktail/Appetizer Hour starts at 630pm.
Dinner starts at 7pm.
There will also be gift bags and raffles .
Ticket prices are $165 plus tip and gratuity included at checkout, so your ticket is all inclusive.
Please note that this event is taking place at our CARMEL VALLEY location only.
See full menu

Location

5965 Village Way

San Diego CA

