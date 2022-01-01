Dyer restaurants you'll love

Dyer's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Dyer restaurants

Little Italy image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St, Dyer

Avg 4.4 (1301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni A La Vodka
Eat Your Veggies$9.00
Crispy Pork Shoulder
More about Little Italy
State Line Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

State Line Pizza

183 Matteson St, Dyer

Avg 4.2 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.95
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
Italian Bread Sticks$2.50
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Sm Thin Crust$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
More about State Line Pizza
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Jelly Pancake House

936 Joliet Rd, Dyer

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chilaquiles$13.99
More about Jelly Pancake House
