Chicken parmesan in Dyer
Dyer restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Little Italy
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Little Italy
1155 Joliet St, Dyer
|Chicken Parmesan
More about State Line Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
State Line Pizza
183 Matteson St, Dyer
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.75
Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella
|Chicken Parmesan Dinner
|$12.95
Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella