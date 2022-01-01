Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Dyer

Dyer restaurants
  Dyer
  Chicken Parmesan

Dyer restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Little Italy image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St, Dyer

Avg 4.4 (1301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan
More about Little Italy
State Line Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

State Line Pizza

183 Matteson St, Dyer

Avg 4.2 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.75
Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$12.95
Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella
More about State Line Pizza

