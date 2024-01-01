Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Dyer

Go
Dyer restaurants
Toast

Dyer restaurants that serve muffins

Consumer pic

 

Recharge Coffee Company - St. John

14817 101st Ave, Dyer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meaty Muffin$6.95
More about Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
Item pic

 

The Daily Drip - Coffee Lounge - The Daily Drip

710 Joliet st, Dyer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffins$3.75
More about The Daily Drip - Coffee Lounge - The Daily Drip

Browse other tasty dishes in Dyer

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Fettuccine Alfredo

Penne

Caprese Salad

Garlic Bread

Fritters

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Dyer to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

No reviews yet

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston