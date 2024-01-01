Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Dyer
/
Dyer
/
Muffins
Dyer restaurants that serve muffins
Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
14817 101st Ave, Dyer
No reviews yet
Meaty Muffin
$6.95
More about Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
The Daily Drip - Coffee Lounge - The Daily Drip
710 Joliet st, Dyer
No reviews yet
Muffins
$3.75
More about The Daily Drip - Coffee Lounge - The Daily Drip
Browse other tasty dishes in Dyer
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Margherita Pizza
Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne
Caprese Salad
Garlic Bread
Fritters
Grilled Chicken
More near Dyer to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
No reviews yet
Homewood
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Calumet City
No reviews yet
Glenwood
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(588 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston