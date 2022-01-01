Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Dyersburg
/
Dyersburg
/
Chicken Tenders
Dyersburg restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SOUPS • ICE CREAM
Java Cafe
1130 US-51, Dyersburg
Avg 4.5
(470 reviews)
Fried Chicken Tenders (3)
$4.99
More about Java Cafe
The Blacksmith - Dyersburg
2320 Amanda Ave, Dyersburg
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Tenders
$5.00
Three lightly fried chicken breast tenders served w/ choice of dipping sauce
More about The Blacksmith - Dyersburg
