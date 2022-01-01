Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Dyersburg

Dyersburg restaurants
Dyersburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Java Cafe image

SOUPS • ICE CREAM

Java Cafe

1130 US-51, Dyersburg

Avg 4.5 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Java Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Blacksmith - Dyersburg

2320 Amanda Ave, Dyersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken BLP$12.50
grilled chicken breast topped w/ melted smoked Gouda, candied bacon, lettuce, grilled pineapple, and our special sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Pasta$16.00
Our seasoned grilled chicken breast with our specialty Forged Pasta
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
Two 6oz grilled chicken breast seasoned and seared to perfection
More about The Blacksmith - Dyersburg

