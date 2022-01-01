Go
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

Voted best in Central Texas for many years! Offering buffet, dine in, and delivery!

SUSHI

2501 Airport Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

A1 Spring Roll$1.95
Thin wrap skin home made fried spring roll. Made with Pork and vegetables.
See menu for picture.
A12 Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (6)$6.75
Cream cheese with carrots and green onions in a fried triangle shape.
Also knows as Crab Ragoons. (No Crab Meat)
ER4 4 Pack Egg Roll$6.95
801 Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Diced dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.
H6 General Tso's Chicken$12.95
This remarkable dish was originally created for General Tso's during Ching Dynasty. Finely chunked chicken sauteed with baby corn, carrots and broccoli in an exotic Hunan sauce! Spicy!
201 Sweet and Sour Chicken$10.95
Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce!
Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!
501 Beef with Broccoli$11.95
Sliced beef with broccoli in a brown sauce.
804 Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
Shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 15-16 pieces of shrimp)
A11 Egg Rolls$1.95
Thick skin Egg Roll Made with Pork and Veggies. See menu for Picture.
A4* Pan Fried Dumplings (8)$7.95
Pork, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, finely chopped carrots served with seasoned soy sauce( dumpling sauce) on the side. Pan fried on the Wok
(8 pieces)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2501 Airport Rd

Temple TX

Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
