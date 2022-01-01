Go
Toast

E+O Kitchen The Banks

Come in and enjoy!

56 West Freedom Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deal Closer$17.00
tempura shrimp, snow crab, cream-cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura fried
E+O Famous$18.00
crispy brussel sprouts & kale salad, shrimp, chilis, sweet and spicy dressing
Dragons Breath$16.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, spicy tuna, crispy shallot, spicy sesame
Salmon Poke$17.00
sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, poke sauce
Soy Glazed Chicken$16.00
rice, carrots, radishes, cucumber, picked onions, avocado
Spicy Garlic Edamame$9.00
Tango$16.00
tempura shrimp & spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura flakes
California Love$15.00
Crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame, purple rice.
Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
carrots, egg, scallions, sambal, crispy shallots
Chicken Gyoza$9.00
mirin-sesame sauce
See full menu

Location

56 West Freedom Way

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The View at Shires' Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Street City Pub

No reviews yet

Street City Pub - Where the fun begins...! Join us for an Urban Gourmet experience along with entertainment like Trivia, Karaoke, Havana Nights, Weekend Brunch, Taco Tuesday, $5 Burger Mondays and so much more.

Galla Park Gastro

No reviews yet

Galla Park combines Modern American cuisine and vibe dining experience, with an innovative menu featuring family-style tapas, premium steaks, divine seafood selections, and more.
Looking for the perfect spot for your corporate luncheons, dinners or networking events? We have you covered! Inquires, please email info@gallapark.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston