French Roast

A CLASSIC NEW YORK STAPLE SINCE 1995

French Roast has been fulflling the appetites and quenching the thirsts of Upper West Side residents at every hour of the day for over 20 years. From the essential French Onion Soup and traditional Croque Monsieur and Madame, to the slightly less conventional fare like Moroccan Salad with Eggplant Caviar, the classic Parisian bistro offers a take on French cuisine that compels locals to return and new-comers to stop in. French Roast strives to offer authentic French and American cuisine to all. Find essentials such as pain au chocolate from the bakery, burgers and duck confit from the kitchen, and a variety of cocktails served against an antique backdrop of wood-polished chairs and vintage chandeliers reminiscent of a European café. Stop by to experience a little piece of Paris in America.

