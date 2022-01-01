Go
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

Historic firehouse restored as a restaurant and pub in 1972. A Tacoma Icon.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

611 North Pine Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili-Cheese Nachos$14.99
Corn chips slathered in queso. Topped with all beef Texas style chili, sweet corn kernels, pico de gallo and sprinkled with shredded cheddar.
Pea Salad$9.99
English peas with candied bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, fresh snap peas tossed in classic pea salad dressing.
The Haven$19.99
House sausage, sweet peppers, roast red sauce, cheese blend, Romano dust.
Braised Beef Dip$17.99
Soy and Miso braised beef with provolone on a ciabatta roll. Served with soy-miso au-jus.
The Ladder$19.99
Pepperoni, basil, cheese blend, roasted red sauce, dusting Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Tavern Double Burger$16.99
Two 1/4 pound ground chuck-brisket patties smashed into freshly minced sweet onions and flat top cooked. Served on a potato bun with E9 tavern sauce, pickle chips and American cheese.
Side Fries$4.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Crispy fried chicken on sliced brioche bread with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomatoes with our own spicy pickle slices.
Beer Battered Cod & Chips$17.99
E9 Brewing Co. Amber ale battered cod, house made tartar sauce, cilantro lime slaw. With hot house chips.
Fire Pasta$18.99
Bucatini pasta, spicy Calabrian cream sauce, diced grilled chicken breast. Tossed and topped with a gripload of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with house garlic bread
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

611 North Pine Street

Tacoma WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

