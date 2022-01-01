Go
Eadie's Market & Catering

We are a crafty cafe with delicious sandwiches, entrees, desserts, sides, and snacks.

$

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger (build your own)$6.19
1/4 lb. cheeseburger with your choice of toppings.
Wedding Soup
Our homemade wedding soup is a crowd favorite. Chicken, wedding soup meatballs, spinach, parmesan with orzo.
Build Your Own Salad (GF option)$11.29
Choose your base, protein (up to 2), vegetables (as many as you want), cheese, and dressing. NEW - add fries to your salad!
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders. Get them dipped!
Thursday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Fries or Tots$10.99
Buffalo chicken, choice of dressing, diced celery, your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
Eggs (GF)
Eggs cooked how you would like with the choice of cheese. (GF)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
Deli Sandwiches & Wraps (GF option)$7.99
Create your own deli sandwich. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, toppings, and condiments.
Side: Bacon (GF)$1.99
2 Pieces of bacon.
Diet Coke
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Buffet
Takeout

500 Grant St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
