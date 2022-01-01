Eadie's Market & Catering
We are a crafty cafe with delicious sandwiches, entrees, desserts, sides, and snacks.
500 Grant St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 Grant St
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miracle - PGH
Come in and enjoy!
Condado Tacos
LIBERTY AVE. - PITTSBURGH, PA
Tako
Come in and Enjoy
Meat & Potatoes
The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.