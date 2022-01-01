Go
Eagan Arms Public House

Your Premier Irish Whiskey Pub specializing in British cuisine with exceptional service

FRENCH FRIES

4250 Lexington Ave S • $$

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

The Burger$13.00
Grass fed beef cooked to medium rare, topped with tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style$35.00
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Speyside$12.50
this vegetarian pie is filled with white beans, leeks, mushrooms and vegetables in a fontina cheese sauce served with your choice of side
Smash ChzBrgr$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burger on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
Reuben$15.00
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with mixed greens.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Cornish Pasty$15.00
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies. Served with your choice of side and onion gravy
Irish Burger$14.00
Hand pressed beef patty topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & crispy onion strings. Served with your choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4250 Lexington Ave S

Eagan MN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

