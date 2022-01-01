Eagle restaurants you'll love

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eagle

Eagle's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Eagle restaurants

7 Hermits Brewing image

 

7 Hermits Brewing

1020 Capitol Street, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Beer Cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on an Amarosa bun
Comes with Fries
Wings$14.99
Chicken wings braised with our Amarillo lager and flash fried for a crisp finish.
Served with carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese
Sauce choices- Buffalo, BBQ, Sesame Soy, or Honey Sriracha
Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of bbq or ranch
More about 7 Hermits Brewing
The Assembly image

 

The Assembly

1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CO Striped Bass$30.00
(Gluten-Free) dirty rice congee / holy trinity / okra / caramelized shallot / fried parsley
Miso-Glazed Eggplant$27.00
(Vegan, GF) black lentil purée / house harissa / braised red cabbage / crispy shallots
Braised Bone-In Short Rib$36.00
ras el hanout spinach purée / crispy confit potatoes / sweet and sour Calabrian chili demi / crispy leeks
More about The Assembly
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

630 Grand Ave, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Boneyard image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Boneyard

1099 Capitol Street, Eagle

Avg 4 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SM Suprema Pizza$14.99
Housemade Marinara, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni
Philly Cheese Steak$14.99
Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Housemade Queso, Provolone, Hoagie Bun
Tuna Poke Taco$4.99
Housemade Tuna Poke, Avocado, Cilantro, Avocado Lime Crema, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Crispy Wonton
More about Boneyard
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Stout House Cafe & Coffee

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich$6.05
Choose your protein, your cheese and bread. Add breakfast extras as you wish. All build your own egg sandwiches automatically come with egg unless no egg is selected.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Syrup & Caramel Drizzle
#1 Green Chili & Sausage$6.05
GREEN CHILI, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS
***this burrito always comes with a side of chipotle sour cream***
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
More about Stout House Cafe & Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Markos pizza

57 EDWARDS ACCESS ROAD, UNIT 7&8, EDWARDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Markos pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eagle

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston