Eagle restaurants you'll love

7 Hermits Brewing
1020 Capitol Street, Eagle
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.99
Beer Cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on an Amarosa bun
Comes with Fries
|Wings
|$14.99
Chicken wings braised with our Amarillo lager and flash fried for a crisp finish.
Served with carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese
Sauce choices- Buffalo, BBQ, Sesame Soy, or Honey Sriracha
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$13.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of bbq or ranch
The Assembly
1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104, Eagle
|CO Striped Bass
|$30.00
(Gluten-Free) dirty rice congee / holy trinity / okra / caramelized shallot / fried parsley
|Miso-Glazed Eggplant
|$27.00
(Vegan, GF) black lentil purée / house harissa / braised red cabbage / crispy shallots
|Braised Bone-In Short Rib
|$36.00
ras el hanout spinach purée / crispy confit potatoes / sweet and sour Calabrian chili demi / crispy leeks
Moe's Original BBQ
630 Grand Ave, Eagle
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Ribs Platter, Large (6)
|$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Boneyard
1099 Capitol Street, Eagle
|SM Suprema Pizza
|$14.99
Housemade Marinara, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.99
Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Housemade Queso, Provolone, Hoagie Bun
|Tuna Poke Taco
|$4.99
Housemade Tuna Poke, Avocado, Cilantro, Avocado Lime Crema, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Crispy Wonton
SANDWICHES
Stout House Cafe & Coffee
313 Chambers Ave., Eagle
|Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
|$6.05
Choose your protein, your cheese and bread. Add breakfast extras as you wish. All build your own egg sandwiches automatically come with egg unless no egg is selected.
|Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Syrup & Caramel Drizzle
|#1 Green Chili & Sausage
|$6.05
GREEN CHILI, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS
***this burrito always comes with a side of chipotle sour cream***
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
Markos pizza
57 EDWARDS ACCESS ROAD, UNIT 7&8, EDWARDS