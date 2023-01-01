Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast

Eagle restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Stout House Coffee & Kitchen

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$9.95
Your choice of Steak, Chicken or Veggie with:
Black beans, black bean corn salsa, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion-cilantro, red salsa & chipotle sour cream.
Steak Fajita Burrito Bowl$9.95
Steak, black beans, black bean corn salsa, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion-cilantro, red salsa & chipotle sour cream...In a bowl with no tortilla.
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Any of our lunch burritos in a bowl with no tortilla.
More about Stout House Coffee & Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

El Segundo Eagle - 1020 Capitol Street

1020 Capitol Street, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$22.00
More about El Segundo Eagle - 1020 Capitol Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1027 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (568 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston