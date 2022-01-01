Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eagle
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Eagle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Stout House Cafe & Coffee

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taragon Salad Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.00
On a Ciabatta roll: grilled chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, sliced cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomato & ranch dressing.
More about Stout House Cafe & Coffee
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Moe's Original BBQ

630 Grand Ave, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (864 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (552 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston