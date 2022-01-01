Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Eagle
/
Eagle
/
Chicken Tenders
Eagle restaurants that serve chicken tenders
7 Hermits Brewing
1020 Capitol Street, Eagle
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$15.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of bbq or ranch
More about 7 Hermits Brewing
BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
630 Grand Ave, Eagle
Avg 4.5
(827 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle
Philly Cheesesteaks
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Eagle to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Silverthorne
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(864 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(552 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston