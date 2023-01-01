Chicken wraps in Eagle
Eagle restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Brush Creek Saloon
Brush Creek Saloon
241 Broadway Street, Eagle
|Buffalo chicken tender wrap
|$12.50
Buffalo chicken tenders, choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, blue cheese or ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Stout House Coffee & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Stout House Coffee & Kitchen
313 Chambers Ave., Eagle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.75
Flour tortilla with: grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & Stout House buffalo ranch sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$9.75
Flour tortilla with: grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, crispy jalapenos, BBQ sauce & mayonnaise.
|Chicken Tarragon Wrap
|$9.75
Flour tortilla with: Stout House tarragon chicken salad, iceberg lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.