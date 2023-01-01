Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast

Eagle restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Brush Creek Saloon

241 Broadway Street, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo chicken tender wrap$12.50
Buffalo chicken tenders, choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, blue cheese or ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Brush Creek Saloon
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Stout House Coffee & Kitchen

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.75
Flour tortilla with: grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & Stout House buffalo ranch sauce.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.75
Flour tortilla with: grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, crispy jalapenos, BBQ sauce & mayonnaise.
Chicken Tarragon Wrap$9.75
Flour tortilla with: Stout House tarragon chicken salad, iceberg lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
More about Stout House Coffee & Kitchen

