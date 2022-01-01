Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve chili

SANDWICHES

Stout House Coffee & Kitchen

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grn Chili Chz Smo-ON SIDE$3.50
Green Chili & Cheese Smother$2.95
#3 Bacon & Green Chili$6.75
GREEN CHILI, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS.
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
More about Stout House Coffee & Kitchen
Item pic

 

North Coast Originals - 228 Broadway St

228 Broadway St, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili$0.00
Grassfed beef and my housemade tomato base simmered together with herbs and spices.
Perfectly topped with onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of toasted sourdough bread.
Vegan Chili Dog$13.00
Carrot dog, vegan chili (lentils, cauliflower, sweet potato and tomato base), diced onions, cle stadium mustard
More about North Coast Originals - 228 Broadway St

