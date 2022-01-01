Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast

Eagle restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Stout House Coffee & Kitchen

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Salmon$3.25
More about Stout House Coffee & Kitchen
Boneyard image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Boneyard - 1099 Capitol Street

1099 Capitol Street, Eagle

Avg 4 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon BYO$13.99
More about Boneyard - 1099 Capitol Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston