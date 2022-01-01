Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve tacos

7 Hermits Brewing image

 

7 Hermits Brewing

1020 Capitol Street, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.99
Hearts of Romaine, taco meat, tortilla chips, beans, guacamole, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & ranch dressing
sour cream
More about 7 Hermits Brewing
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Stout House Cafe & Coffee

313 Chambers Ave., Eagle

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Street Tacos$9.75
2 Veggie tacos with:
black beans, black bean corn salsa, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
Steak Street Tacos$9.75
2 Carne Asada Steak tacos with:
black beans, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
Chicken Street Tacos$9.75
2 Grilled Chicken tacos with:
black beans, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
More about Stout House Cafe & Coffee
Boneyard image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Boneyard

1099 Capitol Street, Eagle

Avg 4 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Poke Taco$4.99
Housemade Tuna Poke, Avocado, Cilantro, Avocado Lime Crema, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Crispy Wonton
Tempura Shrimp Taco$4.99
Hand Breaded Tempura Shrimp, Jicama Coleslaw, Smoked Jalepeno Aioli, Fresno Peppers, Flour Tortilla
Taco Meal$16.99
Choose any 3 tacos. If you would like multiple of the same taco, please specify in the "special request" box at the bottom of the page. Comes with chips and housemade salsa.
More about Boneyard

