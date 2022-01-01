Tacos in Eagle
Eagle restaurants that serve tacos
More about 7 Hermits Brewing
7 Hermits Brewing
1020 Capitol Street, Eagle
|Taco Salad
|$15.99
Hearts of Romaine, taco meat, tortilla chips, beans, guacamole, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & ranch dressing
sour cream
More about Stout House Cafe & Coffee
SANDWICHES
Stout House Cafe & Coffee
313 Chambers Ave., Eagle
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$9.75
2 Veggie tacos with:
black beans, black bean corn salsa, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
|Steak Street Tacos
|$9.75
2 Carne Asada Steak tacos with:
black beans, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$9.75
2 Grilled Chicken tacos with:
black beans, grilled onions-peppers, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-onion & chipotle sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with chips and red salsa.
More about Boneyard
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Boneyard
1099 Capitol Street, Eagle
|Tuna Poke Taco
|$4.99
Housemade Tuna Poke, Avocado, Cilantro, Avocado Lime Crema, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Crispy Wonton
|Tempura Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Hand Breaded Tempura Shrimp, Jicama Coleslaw, Smoked Jalepeno Aioli, Fresno Peppers, Flour Tortilla
|Taco Meal
|$16.99
Choose any 3 tacos. If you would like multiple of the same taco, please specify in the "special request" box at the bottom of the page. Comes with chips and housemade salsa.