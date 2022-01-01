Go
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill

Our Bar and Grill is not your average Moyock restaurant. In fact, if you are close by or traveling to or from Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks, the Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is one stop you don’t want to miss. Our Executive Chef, Aaron Allen made his career in fine dining a lifelong pursuit.
His focus at Eagle Creek is to provide locally sourced, fresh, and simple southern coastal fare, with a twist, aka Southern Fusion. He believes fine dining doesn’t have to be expensive, and sometimes, when it comes to cooking, less is better!
The Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is not only a great place to eat, but we always have something going on. We have live entertainment, sports nights, keno, specials, contests and community events

FRENCH FRIES

109 Green View Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (575 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$10.95
Fried or grilled chicken, spring greens, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, red onion
Firehouse Wrap$10.35
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce or plain, with lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.
Build Your Own Pizza
Hand Tossed
10" or 16"
Steak Bites$12.65
Tender filet bites cooked medium & served on a bed of onion tanglers with a side of chipotle aioli.
Smokehouse$12.95
Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion straws
Southwest Eggrolls$9.95
chicken, black beans, corn, served with teriyaki sauce
Extra Side Ranch$0.50
All American$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese
Traditional$9.95
6 or 12 jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless
6 or 12 hand breaded wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

109 Green View Rd

Moyock NC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
