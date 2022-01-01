Eagle restaurants you'll love
More about Rembrandts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Popular items
|Tuscan
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette.
|French Toast
|$9.00
House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted croissant, tillamook cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meet
More about Bella Aquila Restaurant
PASTA
Bella Aquila Restaurant
775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100, Eagle
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.00
Scallopine Chicken Breast, Mushroom Marsala Cream Sauce, Linguine, Seasonal Vegetable
|Lasagna
|$20.00
Fresh Pasta, Beef, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Mozzarella, Provolone, Bolognese, Ricotta
|House Salad
|$8.00
Spring Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Croutons, House Dressing
More about Red Bench Pizza
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
2826 S Eagle rd ste 100, Eagle
|Popular items
|THE HULK
|$18.00
Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /
Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Garlic /
Red Sauce
|HOUSE SIMPLE GREENS
|$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
|MAGIC KINGDOM
|$17.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan
Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs /
Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
|Popular items
|Beet & Chèvre Salad
|$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.
|Fig & Truffle Burger
|$16.00
All-American blend of short rib, brisket and ground chuck, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam, and arugula on a brioche bun.
|Coyne's Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Prime beef, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and mayo on a hoagie roll.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Popular items
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.
Served with an a la carte option.
|Flash-Fried Pacific Cod & Chips
|$12.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon. Served with French Fries.
More about The Flats 16
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Flats 16
3705 Highway 16, Eagle
|Popular items
|Flats' Burger
|$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
More about CACi
CACi
1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle
|Popular items
|Chicken Tuscan Kale Salad
|$12.00
Wood fired chicken, sautéed tuscan kale, olio santo, barley, crispy sun chokes, parmesan, calabrian chili
|Goat + Beet Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Porterhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Porterhouse
600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle
|Popular items
|Porterhouse Reuben
|$10.95
House made pastrami with swiss, thousand island dressing, Guinness mustard, pickled red onion and grilled on fresh Gaston's rye.
|Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad
|$13.25
Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
|Italian Sub
|$10.95
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, peppadew peppers, lettuce, and basil pesto mayo on Gaston's rustic baguette.
More about Flying Pie
Flying Pie
398 South Eagle Road, Eagle
|Popular items
|14" 6. No Vegy Pieway
|$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
|14" 5. Samoan
|$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|12" 5. Samoan
|$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
More about The Flats 16
The Flats 16
3705 Highway 16, Eagle