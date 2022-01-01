Eagle restaurants you'll love

Must-try Eagle restaurants

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan$15.00
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette.
French Toast$9.00
House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Toasted croissant, tillamook cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meet
More about Rembrandts
Bella Aquila Restaurant image

PASTA

Bella Aquila Restaurant

775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100, Eagle

Avg 4.4 (2213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Scallopine Chicken Breast, Mushroom Marsala Cream Sauce, Linguine, Seasonal Vegetable
Lasagna$20.00
Fresh Pasta, Beef, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Mozzarella, Provolone, Bolognese, Ricotta
House Salad$8.00
Spring Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Croutons, House Dressing
More about Bella Aquila Restaurant
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

2826 S Eagle rd ste 100, Eagle

Avg 4.6 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE HULK$18.00
Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /
Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Garlic /
Red Sauce
HOUSE SIMPLE GREENS$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
MAGIC KINGDOM$17.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan
Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs /
Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beet & Chèvre Salad$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.
Fig & Truffle Burger$16.00
All-American blend of short rib, brisket and ground chuck, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam, and arugula on a brioche bun.
Coyne's Steak Sandwich$18.00
Prime beef, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and mayo on a hoagie roll.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.
Served with an a la carte option.
Flash-Fried Pacific Cod & Chips$12.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon. Served with French Fries.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
The Flats 16 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Flats 16

3705 Highway 16, Eagle

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flats' Burger$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
Fried Chicken Sando$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
More about The Flats 16
CACi image

 

CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tuscan Kale Salad$12.00
Wood fired chicken, sautéed tuscan kale, olio santo, barley, crispy sun chokes, parmesan, calabrian chili
Goat + Beet Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about CACi
Porterhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Porterhouse

600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Porterhouse Reuben$10.95
House made pastrami with swiss, thousand island dressing, Guinness mustard, pickled red onion and grilled on fresh Gaston's rye.
Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad$13.25
Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Italian Sub$10.95
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, peppadew peppers, lettuce, and basil pesto mayo on Gaston's rustic baguette.
More about Porterhouse
Main pic

 

JoVinos

1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JoVinos
Restaurant banner

 

Flying Pie

398 South Eagle Road, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" 6. No Vegy Pieway$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
14" 5. Samoan$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
12" 5. Samoan$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
More about Flying Pie
Restaurant banner

 

The Flats 16

3705 Highway 16, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Flats 16

