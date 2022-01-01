Eagle American restaurants you'll love

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beet & Chèvre Salad$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.
Fig & Truffle Burger$16.00
All-American blend of short rib, brisket and ground chuck, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam, and arugula on a brioche bun.
Coyne's Steak Sandwich$18.00
Prime beef, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and mayo on a hoagie roll.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.
Served with an a la carte option.
Flash-Fried Pacific Cod & Chips$12.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon. Served with French Fries.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
The Flats 16 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Flats 16

3705 Highway 16, Eagle

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
Fried Chicken Sando$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
Flats' Burger$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
More about The Flats 16

Caesar Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

