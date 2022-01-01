Eagle bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Eagle
More about Rembrandts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Popular items
|Tuscan
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette.
|French Toast
|$9.00
House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup
|Latte
|$3.65
A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
|Popular items
|Beet & Chèvre Salad
|$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.
|Fig & Truffle Burger
|$16.00
All-American blend of short rib, brisket and ground chuck, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam, and arugula on a brioche bun.
|Coyne's Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Prime beef, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and mayo on a hoagie roll.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Popular items
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.
Served with an a la carte option.
|Flash-Fried Pacific Cod & Chips
|$12.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon. Served with French Fries.
More about The Flats 16
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Flats 16
3705 Highway 16, Eagle
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
|Flats' Burger
|$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
More about CACi
CACi
1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle
|Popular items
|Chicken Tuscan Kale Salad
|$12.00
Wood fired chicken, sautéed tuscan kale, olio santo, barley, crispy sun chokes, parmesan, calabrian chili
|Goat + Beet Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
Nonna sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni