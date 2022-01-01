Bacon cheeseburgers in Eagle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Kobe Bacon Burger
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Porterhouse
600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle
|Porterhouse Club
|$10.95
House made oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion on Gaston's sourdough.
|Ultimate BLT
|$10.95
Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, with avocado spread & pesto mayo on Gaston's multi-grain.
|California Tri Tip
|$10.95
Our house smoked tri tip with avocado, salsa, mayo, and lettuce on Gaston's rustic baguette.