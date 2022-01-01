Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast

Eagle restaurants that serve cannolis

Red Bench Pizza image

 

Red Bench Pizza

2826 S Eagle rd ste 100, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
Pistachio cannoli cream / Chocolate Sauce / Whipped cream
More about Red Bench Pizza
Item pic

 

CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$6.00
Ricotta cream filled fried pastry, with pistachios on the ends and a chocolate dipping sauce!
More about CACi

Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Meatloaf

Fettuccine Alfredo

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston