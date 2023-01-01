Eagle restaurants you'll love
Must-try Eagle restaurants
More about Rembrandt's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandt's
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Popular items
|Larry's Breakfast
|$12.00
Two farm fresh eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat, slice of toast.
|Latte
|$3.65
A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted croissant, cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meat
More about Flying Pie - 398 South Eagle Road
Flying Pie - 398 South Eagle Road
398 South Eagle Road, Eagle
|Popular items
|*10" Create Your Own--
|$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|12" 5. Samoan
|$22.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|*14" Create Your Own--
|$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about JoVinos
JoVinos
1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle
|Popular items
|Turkey Fresca
|$10.95
Wheat Bread, Truffle Mayo Aioli, Turkey, Fresh Apple, Butter Leaf Lettuce
|Hummus
|$10.00
Roasted Tomato, Pickled Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Pita Points.
|Mocha
|$0.00
4.35 / 5.05 / 5.25
More about CACi Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill
CACi Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill
1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle
|Popular items
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$19.00
Mafaldine, espresso rubbed short rib bolognese
|Goat + Beet Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
|Gnocchi
|$18.00
pancetta, roasted garlic cream sauce, mushrooms with a balsamic reduction.
More about Zeeks Pizza - Eagle
Zeeks Pizza - Eagle
2826 s eagle rd, Eagle
|Popular items
|Kitchen Sink (LARGE)
|$0.00
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic
|Half & Half (MEDIUM)
|$0.00
Can't decide?! We'll make you a half-and-half.
|Zeek the Greek (WHOLE)
|$15.00
romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing
More about Porterhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Porterhouse
600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle
|Popular items
|Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad
|$13.25
Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
|Cranberry Gobbler
|$10.95
In-house oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, zesty cranberry relish, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, & lettuce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.
|Classic Caesar
|$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce served with free range chicken breast, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and caesar dressing on the side.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
More about Alchemist Coffee (Eagle) - 228 East Plaza Street
Alchemist Coffee (Eagle) - 228 East Plaza Street
228 East Plaza Street, Eagle
More about The Stuffed Olive
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Stuffed Olive
404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616, Eagle
More about Corner Hustle
Corner Hustle
1580 E. State st STE 106, Eagle
More about 1st Miracle Eagle - Boutique - 3705 Idaho 16
1st Miracle Eagle - Boutique - 3705 Idaho 16
3705 Idaho 16, Eagle
More about 1st Miracle Restaurant and Event Center - 3705 Idaho 16
1st Miracle Restaurant and Event Center - 3705 Idaho 16
3705 Idaho 16, Eagle