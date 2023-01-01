Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eagle restaurants you'll love

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eagle

Must-try Eagle restaurants

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandt's

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Larry's Breakfast$12.00
Two farm fresh eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat, slice of toast.
Latte$3.65
A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Toasted croissant, cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meat
Consumer pic

 

Flying Pie - 398 South Eagle Road

398 South Eagle Road, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12" 5. Samoan$22.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Main pic

 

JoVinos

1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Fresca$10.95
Wheat Bread, Truffle Mayo Aioli, Turkey, Fresh Apple, Butter Leaf Lettuce
Hummus$10.00
Roasted Tomato, Pickled Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Pita Points.
Mocha$0.00
4.35 / 5.05 / 5.25
CACi image

 

CACi Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Bolognese$19.00
Mafaldine, espresso rubbed short rib bolognese
Goat + Beet Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Gnocchi$18.00
pancetta, roasted garlic cream sauce, mushrooms with a balsamic reduction.
Banner pic

 

Zeeks Pizza - Eagle

2826 s eagle rd, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kitchen Sink (LARGE)$0.00
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic
Half & Half (MEDIUM)$0.00
Can't decide?! We'll make you a half-and-half.
Zeek the Greek (WHOLE)$15.00
romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing
Porterhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Porterhouse

600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad$13.25
Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Cranberry Gobbler$10.95
In-house oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, zesty cranberry relish, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, & lettuce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.
Classic Caesar$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce served with free range chicken breast, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and caesar dressing on the side.
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Flats 16 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Flats 16

3705 Highway 16, Eagle

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

Alchemist Coffee (Eagle) - 228 East Plaza Street

228 East Plaza Street, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Costa Vida - Eagle image

 

Costa Vida - Eagle - Eagle

4363 W Gray Fox St. #101, Eagle

No reviews yet
The Stuffed Olive image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Stuffed Olive

404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (491 reviews)
Corner Hustle image

 

Corner Hustle

1580 E. State st STE 106, Eagle

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

1st Miracle Eagle - Boutique - 3705 Idaho 16

3705 Idaho 16, Eagle

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

1st Miracle Restaurant and Event Center - 3705 Idaho 16

3705 Idaho 16, Eagle

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
