Chicken salad in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Artisan romaine, capers, roasted garlic caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, toasted pine nuts and anchovies on request.
More about Rembrandts
FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ginger Soy Chicken Salad$11.00
Chilled sesame-chili chicken with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame, and water chestnuts with ginger-soy vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds, and crisp wontons.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tuscan Kale Salad$14.00
Wood fired chicken, sautéed tuscan kale, olio santo, barley, crispy sun chokes, parmesan, calabrian chili
More about CACi

