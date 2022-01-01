Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve fish and chips

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandt's

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$17.00
Hand breaded Alaskan Cod, house made tartar, served with French fries.
More about Rembrandt's
The Flats 16 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Flats 16

3705 Highway 16, Eagle

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about The Flats 16

