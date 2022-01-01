Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Eagle
/
Eagle
/
Fish And Chips
Eagle restaurants that serve fish and chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandt's
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
Avg 5
(376 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$17.00
Hand breaded Alaskan Cod, house made tartar, served with French fries.
More about Rembrandt's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Flats 16
3705 Highway 16, Eagle
Avg 4.4
(105 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$15.00
More about The Flats 16
